JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie set a $18.00 target price on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,956,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 207,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 243,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

