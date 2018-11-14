John Bean Technologies (JBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.43

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.43 and last traded at $84.10, with a volume of 94975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.71.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/john-bean-technologies-jbt-hits-new-12-month-low-at-84-43.html.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.