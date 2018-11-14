John C. Rickel Acquires 5,000 Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Director John C. Rickel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

USX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 259,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. US Xpress Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,995,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,540,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,314,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,931,000.

USX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/john-c-rickel-acquires-5000-shares-of-us-xpress-enterprises-inc-usx-stock.html.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.