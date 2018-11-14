JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Shares Sold by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group reduced its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 38,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 13,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 189,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 125,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter.

AMJ stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

