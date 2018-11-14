Juan Colombás Purchases 210 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Juan Colombás acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £126 ($164.64).

On Wednesday, September 19th, Juan Colombás sold 225,567 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £135,340.20 ($176,845.94).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 58.78 ($0.77) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 76.28 ($1.00).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

