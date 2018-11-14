Kadmon Holdings Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) – Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Kadmon in a report issued on Sunday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $277.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.57. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,454,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,919,000 after buying an additional 7,121,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,763,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,211 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 52.3% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,149,000 after buying an additional 3,110,014 shares during the period. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter worth about $7,978,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth about $5,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

