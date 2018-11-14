Kaman Co. (KAMN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Kaman has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kaman has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NYSE KAMN opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Kaman had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $443.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $236,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

