Katanga Mining (KAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.42

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 257103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Katanga Mining Company Profile (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in copper and cobalt mining and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

