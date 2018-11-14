KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,473 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,501% compared to the average daily volume of 92 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 50.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,010,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after buying an additional 263,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $998,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. KBR has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. KBR’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

