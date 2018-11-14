KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Anthem by 138.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $223,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $684,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 48.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Anthem by 7.0% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 707,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,345,000 after buying an additional 46,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.19.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,594.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,157.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,741. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $280.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/kcm-investment-advisors-llc-sells-1836-shares-of-anthem-inc-antm.html.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.