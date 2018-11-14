Kellogg (K) Given Sell Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s, whose shares have declined in the past three months, depicted an unimpressive profitability picture in third-quarter 2018 results. Notably, adjusted operating profit declined in the said period, primarily due to higher promotional investments. In fact, management expects increased expenses to continue, as a result of which it trimmed adjusted earnings growth view for 2018. Additionally, the company struggles with lower consumer demand in the U.S. Morning Foods segment. This along with challenges in the U.S. Snacks business as well as list-price adjustments dented organic revenues in the North American business in the second quarter. Nevertheless, Kellogg’s net revenues improved in third-quarter 2018 driven by the takeover of RXBAR and consolidation of Multipro. Going ahead, the company expects to continue gaining from a strong brand portfolio and savings initiatives.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of K traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.37. 1,120,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $14,292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

