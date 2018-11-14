KEMET (KEM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of KEMET in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of KEMET and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of KEM opened at $19.41 on Monday. KEMET has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. KEMET had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KEMET will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other KEMET news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $83,524.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,999 shares of company stock worth $471,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in KEMET by 7.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KEMET by 9.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in KEMET by 17.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in KEMET by 7.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 39,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KEMET by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

