KeyCorp Trims Luxoft (LXFT) Target Price to $52.00

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Luxoft and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. VTB Capital cut shares of Luxoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Luxoft from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxoft from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Get Luxoft alerts:

Shares of LXFT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,428. Luxoft has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $212.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Luxoft’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Luxoft will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Luxoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Luxoft by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,392,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 813,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luxoft by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 88,409 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Luxoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Luxoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,610,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.