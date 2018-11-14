Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $131,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.64.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

