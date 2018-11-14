Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Position Raised by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,467.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

NYSE KIM opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $283.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.73 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

