Kinaxis Inc (KXS) Insider Richard George Monkman Acquires 3,000 Shares

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) insider Richard George Monkman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,640.00.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Kinaxis Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$66.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.68.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$111.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$97.50 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/kinaxis-inc-kxs-insider-richard-george-monkman-acquires-3000-shares.html.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.