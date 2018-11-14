Kingfisher (KGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

KGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price (down from GBX 302 ($3.95)) on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 335 ($4.38).

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.21) on Monday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 285.30 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.80 ($4.83).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

