Kinross Gold (K) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.38

Media headlines about Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have trended neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kinross Gold earned a news impact score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

K stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,738. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

