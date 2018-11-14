Knekted Price Reaches $0.0008 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Knekted has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Knekted has a total market cap of $151,228.00 and approximately $5,438.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Knekted token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain.

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

