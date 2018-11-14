Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications.

