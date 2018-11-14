Kornit Digital (KRNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.61

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 510684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $655.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 425.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 231.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 215,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 150,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

