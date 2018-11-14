Kraft Heinz Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Kraft Heinz has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 67.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

