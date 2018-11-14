Kroger Co (KR) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $734,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,298 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

