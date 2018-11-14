Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.70.

KLIC stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $28.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

