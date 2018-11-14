Kurt Saylor Sells 7,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Kurt Saylor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $382,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kurt Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 24th, Kurt Saylor sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $303,600.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Kurt Saylor sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Kurt Saylor sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $303,350.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,398,000 after purchasing an additional 421,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,764,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,452,000 after purchasing an additional 401,500 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 128.4% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

