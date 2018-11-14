Kyocera (KYOCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of Kyocera stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.91. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

