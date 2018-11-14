L Brands (LB) Earns Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have outdid the industry in a month primarily on the back of impressive September comparable sales results and the announcement that management is exploring all possible alternatives for its La Senza business. The company has been struggling with soft performance of its luxury lingerie brand and offloading of the same will enable it to focus on core operations to augment revenue and profitability. Apart from stiff competition, L Brands has been reeling under consumers’ changing preferences and spending pattern that continue to impact the performance of these brands. Shrinking gross margin also raises concern. Nevertheless, estimates have been stable lately ahead of third-quarter fiscal 2018 release. Last reported quarter, marked the company’s third straight quarter of earnings beat. Further, L Brands’ focus on international markets is likely to provide growth opportunities and generate increased sales volumes.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on L Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.09.

LB stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. 180,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,453. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. L Brands has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in L Brands by 205.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in L Brands by 44.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $9,487,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

