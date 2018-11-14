L Brands (LB) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised L Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on L Brands in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.09.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 2,595,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,453. L Brands has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in L Brands by 83.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,079,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,431 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC raised its position in L Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 3,364,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,078,000 after purchasing an additional 840,790 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in L Brands by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter valued at about $14,019,000. Finally, Radin Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $11,090,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.