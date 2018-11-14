Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report sales of $75.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.60 million and the highest is $78.28 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $126.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $379.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.94 million to $409.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.14 million, with estimates ranging from $312.30 million to $315.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $135.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “$16.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

LADR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 7,248,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,642. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.86. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 74.92, a current ratio of 74.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 348.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

