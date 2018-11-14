Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.94 Million

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report sales of $75.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.60 million and the highest is $78.28 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $126.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $379.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.94 million to $409.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.14 million, with estimates ranging from $312.30 million to $315.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $135.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “$16.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

LADR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 7,248,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,642. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.86. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 74.92, a current ratio of 74.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 348.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply