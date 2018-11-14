Lampix (PIX) Price Reaches $0.0076

Lampix (CURRENCY:PIX) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Lampix has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. Lampix has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $605.00 worth of Lampix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lampix token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC, BigONE and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lampix Profile

Lampix’s total supply is 327,154,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,322,017 tokens. The official website for Lampix is www.lampix.co. Lampix’s official Twitter account is @lampix_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lampix is /r/Lampix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lampix Token Trading

Lampix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, IDEX, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Gatecoin, OTCBTC and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lampix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lampix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lampix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

