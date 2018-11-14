Langen Mcalenn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities research analysts at Langen Mcalenn cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,541,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,183,000 after purchasing an additional 61,889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,395,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.