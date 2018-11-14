Lanxess (LXS) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.70 ($82.20).

ETR:LXS opened at €53.90 ($62.67) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 12 month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

