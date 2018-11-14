Largo Resources (LGORF) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGORF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

