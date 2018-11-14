Laurel Grove Capital LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Laurel Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.8% of Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 149.1% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 58.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,393,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,157,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $121,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.5% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.54.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/laurel-grove-capital-llc-sells-1100-shares-of-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.