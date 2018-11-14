Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,276 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOA stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $56.94.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

