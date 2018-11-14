Leatt (LEAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Shares of Leatt stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 392. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of -0.11. Leatt has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

