LEG Immobilien (LEG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) recently:

11/13/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €114.70 ($133.37) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €98.10 ($114.07) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €113.40 ($131.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – LEG Immobilien had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Commerzbank AG.

11/5/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €114.50 ($133.14) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €113.40 ($131.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2018 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €100.85 ($117.27) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

