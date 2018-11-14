Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect Legacy Education Alliance to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. Legacy Education Alliance had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, analysts expect Legacy Education Alliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEAI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 142,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420. The company has a market cap of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.18. Legacy Education Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing.

