LENDLEASE Corp/ADR (LLESY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LENDLEASE Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LLESY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of LENDLEASE Corp/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of LENDLEASE Corp/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LENDLEASE Corp/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of LLESY stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. LENDLEASE Corp/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

