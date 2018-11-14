Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Shares Sold by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C comprises approximately 2.7% of Archon Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

