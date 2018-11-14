Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) versus Soupman (SOUPQ) Head to Head Survey

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) and Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

This table compares Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and Soupman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A $10.29 billion 0.23 -$192.00 million N/A N/A Soupman $2.65 million 0.11 -$6.29 million N/A N/A

Soupman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Soupman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and Soupman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A -1.85% 12.74% 6.81% Soupman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and Soupman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soupman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A presently has a consensus target price of $151.00, indicating a potential upside of 258.33%. Given Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than Soupman.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soupman has a beta of -3.39, suggesting that its stock price is 439% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A beats Soupman on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers. In addition, the company operates as an Internet retailer of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, and other health and wellness products, as well as publishes online health and fitness content, which offers fitness content, workout programs, video database, articles, recipes, health advice, and motivational stories. Further, it offers paid subscription model for structured online fitness trainers and nutrition education. The company operates under the Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, trivago, HomeAway, Egencia, Orbitz, CheapTickets, ebookers, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, and SilverRail Technologies, Inc. brands. Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Soupman Company Profile

Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations. It has 9 franchise locations, including co-branded locations. The company was formerly known as Passport Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Soupman, Inc. in January 2011. Soupman, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.