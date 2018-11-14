Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Smiths Group (SMIN)

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMIN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective (down from GBX 1,850 ($24.17)) on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,685 ($22.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smiths Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,695.91 ($22.16).

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,376.50 ($17.99) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,442 ($18.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17).

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,496 ($19.55) per share, for a total transaction of £44,461.12 ($58,096.33). Also, insider George Buckley bought 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.14) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.88 ($16,341.15). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,686 shares of company stock worth $14,148,802.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions.

