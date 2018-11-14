Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,852,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 65,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,405,000 after buying an additional 251,145 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,273. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.50 and a 1-year high of $278.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 73.78% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $45.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.69, for a total value of $705,190.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 19,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $4,951,140.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,877.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,452. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

