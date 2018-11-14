Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

MO stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

