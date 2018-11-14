Lindon G. Robertson Sells 40,040 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 40,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BRKS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. 463,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,078. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.16. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 2,387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lindon G. Robertson Sells 40,040 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/lindon-g-robertson-sells-40040-shares-of-brooks-automation-inc-brks-stock.html.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.