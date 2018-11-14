Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 273.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $14 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/linscomb-williams-inc-has-14-million-stake-in-ishares-select-dividend-etf-dvy.html.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.