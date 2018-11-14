Live Stars Hits Market Cap of $294,687.00 (LIVE)

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Live Stars has a market cap of $294,687.00 and $11.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Live Stars has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Live Stars token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00145727 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00237483 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $668.34 or 0.10630622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Live Stars Profile

Live Stars launched on September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,722,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Live Stars is medium.com/live-stars. Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Live Stars’ official website is livestars.io.

Live Stars Token Trading

Live Stars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Live Stars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Live Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

