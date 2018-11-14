Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0112 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $19,023.00 and approximately $10,164.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00064780 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004285 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 3,031,310 coins and its circulating supply is 1,696,752 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

