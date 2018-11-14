Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Holdings Lessened by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.49.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $305.74 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $283.21 and a 52 week high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

