Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,275,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,871,000 after buying an additional 699,579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,213,000 after buying an additional 292,851 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 768.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 267,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,697,000 after buying an additional 237,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25,999.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 223,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 222,295 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $305.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $283.21 and a one year high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.02%.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $391.00 to $394.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.49.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

